Why is the QFD test gone?

Quality Filter Discrimination

QFD caused your tweets to be invisible within the latest section of the search, including hashtags, when the quality filter on the search page was turned on. The filter was turned on by default and would reset for each search anew. QFD was introduced on May 15, 2018 as part of Twitter's so-called healthy conversation project.

The quality filter was deprecated shortly before Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce. In his testimony, Dorsey stated the following:

Twitter recently made a change to how one of our behavior based algorithms works in search results. When people used search, our algorithms were filtering out those that had a higher likelihood of being abusive from the “Lastest" tab by default. Those search results were visible in “Latest” if someone turned off the quality filter in search, and they were also in Top search and elsewhere throughout the product. Twitter decided that a higher level of precision is needed when filtering to ensure these accounts are included in “Latest” by default. Twitter therefore turned off the algorithm. As always, we will continue to refine our approach and will be transparent about why we make the decisions that we do.

Currently, the quality filter seems to have no effect indeed. But please note that this is not a verification that users are not classified anymore by this algorithm. We just cannot observe it anymore through the quality filter.

For documentation purposes, you still find the frequently answered questions about QFD here: